KSHB 41 Weather | A nice day with highs in the 40s, less wind

WEATHER HEADLINES



Good football weather Sunday, dry with highs in the 40s

Mostly dry this week with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s

There is just a slight chance of rain Friday or Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Sunny this morning followed by increasing high clouds this afternoon. Dry for the Chiefs game and tailgating with temperatures dropping from the 40s to the 30s.

High: 47°

Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy, dry and cold.

Temperatures in the 30s

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clearing after midnight and cold.

Low: 29°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Monday: Abundant sunshine and warmer.

High: 55°

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Tuesday: A cooler day as a weak cold front moves through. Clouds will increase through the day.

Low: 31° High: 43°

Wind: N-NE 10-15 mph

