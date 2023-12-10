KSHB 41 Weather | A nice day with highs in the 40s, less wind

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Good football weather Sunday, dry with highs in the 40s
- Mostly dry this week with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s
- There is just a slight chance of rain Friday or Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Sunny this morning followed by increasing high clouds this afternoon. Dry for the Chiefs game and tailgating with temperatures dropping from the 40s to the 30s.
High: 47°
Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph
This Evening: Mostly cloudy, dry and cold.
Temperatures in the 30s
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clearing after midnight and cold.
Low: 29°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Monday: Abundant sunshine and warmer.
High: 55°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
Tuesday: A cooler day as a weak cold front moves through. Clouds will increase through the day.
Low: 31° High: 43°
Wind: N-NE 10-15 mph
