KSHB 41 Weather | A nice day with increasing clouds, chance of T-Storms tonight

Highs today will be around 80°.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A nice day with increasing clouds
  • Rain and T-Storms possible tonight-Tuesday, best chance is eastern Kansas.
  • Heating up this week with little rain chance after Tuesday

KANSAS CITY FORECAST

Monday: Increasing cloud cover by the afternoon ahead of the next system arriving. A little warmer. A shower or storm is possible in the evening, better chance overnight.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
High: 79º

Tonight: An increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially eastern Kansas, just west of KC.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Low: 61º

Tuesday: Rain and storms possible in the morning, then sunshine gradually returns.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
High: 78º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance of a thunderstorm.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Low: 62º
High: 84º

