KSHB 41 Weather | A nice day with plenty of sunshine after early morning clouds

Highs mostly in the 50s and 60s this week which is still 5-10 degrees above average

Rain potential still looks good for Thursday/Friday, but amounts may be on the low side

Colder air may slide in right around Thanksgiving

Tuesday: Morning low clouds give way to afternoon sunshine.

High: 65°

Wind: NW 10 mph

Tonight: Low overcast and areas of dense fog are possible after midnight.

Low: 40°

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: After possible morning low clouds and dense fog it will become a nice day under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

High: 58°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance for a few rain showers.

Low: 48°

High: 60°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

