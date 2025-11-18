Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A nice day with plenty of sunshine after early morning clouds

Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs mostly in the 50s and 60s this week which is still 5-10 degrees above average
  • Rain potential still looks good for Thursday/Friday, but amounts may be on the low side
  • Colder air may slide in right around Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Morning low clouds give way to afternoon sunshine.
High: 65°
Wind: NW 10 mph

Tonight: Low overcast and areas of dense fog are possible after midnight.
Low: 40°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: After possible morning low clouds and dense fog it will become a nice day under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
High: 58°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance for a few rain showers.
Low: 48°
High: 60°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

