KSHB 41 Weather | A nice day with plenty of sunshine after early morning clouds

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs mostly in the 50s and 60s this week which is still 5-10 degrees above average
- Rain potential still looks good for Thursday/Friday, but amounts may be on the low side
- Colder air may slide in right around Thanksgiving
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Morning low clouds give way to afternoon sunshine.
High: 65°
Wind: NW 10 mph
Tonight: Low overcast and areas of dense fog are possible after midnight.
Low: 40°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: After possible morning low clouds and dense fog it will become a nice day under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
High: 58°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance for a few rain showers.
Low: 48°
High: 60°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
—