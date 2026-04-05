KSHB 41 Weather | Nice weather to begin the workweek

WEATHER HEADLINES



Another nice day on Monday with highs near 60

Rain and snow on Monday night could accumulate in northern MO

Active, wet weather pattern Wednesday and into the weekend

Sunday Night: Clear, calm, and chilly.

Low: 40°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Monday: Increasing clouds with an afternoon cold front. A chance of rain/snow on Monday night, especially across north Missouri.

High: 61°

Wind: S 5-10 to NE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer.

Low: 37°

High: 60°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

