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KSHB 41 Weather | Nice weather to begin the workweek

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KSHB41 Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another nice day on Monday with highs near 60
  • Rain and snow on Monday night could accumulate in northern MO
  • Active, wet weather pattern Wednesday and into the weekend

Sunday Night: Clear, calm, and chilly.
Low: 40°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Monday: Increasing clouds with an afternoon cold front. A chance of rain/snow on Monday night, especially across north Missouri.
High: 61°
Wind: S 5-10 to NE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer.
Low: 37°
High: 60°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

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