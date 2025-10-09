KSHB 41 Weather | A nice fall day with more clouds, chance of thunderstorms later tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Isolated morning showers, thunderstorms
- More clouds today, but overall still a nice fall day
- Chances for showers and storms across much of the area on later tonight into Friday morning
- Sunday will be the warmest portion of the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Isolated morning showers/T-Storms. Then, Partly to mostly cloudy and mild.
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
High: 74º
Tonight: 20% chance of showers/T-Storms before midnight, increasing to a 60% chance after midnight.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Low: 59º
Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms exit to the southeast during the morning. Sunshine by the afternoon
Wind: S to N 10-15 mph
Low: 59º High: 79º
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. A nice fall day.
Wind: E-SE10-15 mph
Low: 57º High: 77º
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
—