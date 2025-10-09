KSHB 41 Weather | A nice fall day with more clouds, chance of thunderstorms later tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Isolated morning showers, thunderstorms

More clouds today, but overall still a nice fall day

Chances for showers and storms across much of the area on later tonight into Friday morning

Sunday will be the warmest portion of the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Isolated morning showers/T-Storms. Then, Partly to mostly cloudy and mild.

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

High: 74º

Tonight: 20% chance of showers/T-Storms before midnight, increasing to a 60% chance after midnight.

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Low: 59º

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms exit to the southeast during the morning. Sunshine by the afternoon

Wind: S to N 10-15 mph

Low: 59º High: 79º

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. A nice fall day.

Wind: E-SE10-15 mph

Low: 57º High: 77º

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—