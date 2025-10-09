Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A nice fall day with more clouds, chance of thunderstorms later tonight

Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
kshb 41 wEATHER uPDATE
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated morning showers, thunderstorms
  • More clouds today, but overall still a nice fall day
  • Chances for showers and storms across much of the area on later tonight into Friday morning
  • Sunday will be the warmest portion of the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Isolated morning showers/T-Storms. Then, Partly to mostly cloudy and mild.
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
High: 74º

Tonight: 20% chance of showers/T-Storms before midnight, increasing to a 60% chance after midnight.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Low: 59º

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms exit to the southeast during the morning. Sunshine by the afternoon
Wind: S to N 10-15 mph
Low: 59º High: 79º

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. A nice fall day.
Wind: E-SE10-15 mph
Low: 57º High: 77º

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo