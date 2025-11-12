Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather |A nice November day, sunshine and light wind

Highs today will be around 65°.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Aurora Borealis/Northern Lights possible tonight , high clouds may become an issue
  • 60s Wednesday & Thursday, 70s Friday & Saturday
  • Much cooler next week with hopefully some rain chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A nice day with sunshine and a light wind.
High: 66°
Wind: N to E 5 mph

Tonight: The Aurora will be possible again tonight, but increasing high clouds may become an issue.
Low: 40°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Thursday: A lot of clouds, but still a nice and mild day.
High: 69°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Friday: Fantastic Friday weather! Mostly sunny with high temperatures 15-20 degrees above the average high of 54°.
Low: 50°
High: 74°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

