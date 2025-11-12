KSHB 41 Weather |A nice November day, sunshine and light wind

WEATHER HEADLINES



Aurora Borealis/Northern Lights possible tonight , high clouds may become an issue

60s Wednesday & Thursday, 70s Friday & Saturday

Much cooler next week with hopefully some rain chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A nice day with sunshine and a light wind.

High: 66°

Wind: N to E 5 mph

Tonight: The Aurora will be possible again tonight, but increasing high clouds may become an issue.

Low: 40°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Thursday: A lot of clouds, but still a nice and mild day.

High: 69°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Friday: Fantastic Friday weather! Mostly sunny with high temperatures 15-20 degrees above the average high of 54°.

Low: 50°

High: 74°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

