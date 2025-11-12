KSHB 41 Weather |A nice November day, sunshine and light wind

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Aurora Borealis/Northern Lights possible tonight , high clouds may become an issue
- 60s Wednesday & Thursday, 70s Friday & Saturday
- Much cooler next week with hopefully some rain chances
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A nice day with sunshine and a light wind.
High: 66°
Wind: N to E 5 mph
Tonight: The Aurora will be possible again tonight, but increasing high clouds may become an issue.
Low: 40°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Thursday: A lot of clouds, but still a nice and mild day.
High: 69°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Friday: Fantastic Friday weather! Mostly sunny with high temperatures 15-20 degrees above the average high of 54°.
Low: 50°
High: 74°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
