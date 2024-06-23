KSHB 41 Weather | A Nice Summer Day, Heat Advisory Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Hot & slightly less humid Sunday

Heat Advisory Monday

The next chance of thunderstorms is Tuesday with a cold front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot, and slightly less humid with much less wind.

High: 91° Heat index: 95°

Wind: Almost none

This Evening: Clear to partly cloudy, a nice evening.

Temperatures drop to the low 80s

Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy & calm.

Low: 72°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, very hot with high humidity. This may be the hottest day of the year, so far. A breeze may help some.

High: 96° Heat index: 102°-108°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

