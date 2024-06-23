KSHB 41 Weather | A Nice Summer Day, Heat Advisory Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hot & slightly less humid Sunday
- Heat Advisory Monday
- The next chance of thunderstorms is Tuesday with a cold front
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot, and slightly less humid with much less wind.
High: 91° Heat index: 95°
Wind: Almost none
This Evening: Clear to partly cloudy, a nice evening.
Temperatures drop to the low 80s
Wind: Almost none
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy & calm.
Low: 72°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, very hot with high humidity. This may be the hottest day of the year, so far. A breeze may help some.
High: 96° Heat index: 102°-108°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.