KSHB 41 Weather | A Nice Summer Day, Heat Advisory Monday

Highs today will be around 90°.
and last updated 2024-06-23 08:24:51-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot & slightly less humid Sunday
  • Heat Advisory Monday
  • The next chance of thunderstorms is Tuesday with a cold front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot, and slightly less humid with much less wind.
High: 91° Heat index: 95°
Wind: Almost none

This Evening: Clear to partly cloudy, a nice evening.
Temperatures drop to the low 80s
Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy & calm.
Low: 72°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, very hot with high humidity. This may be the hottest day of the year, so far. A breeze may help some.
High: 96° Heat index: 102°-108°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

