KSHB 41 Weather | A Nice Sunday, Warmer & Windy Monday

Highs today will be around 60.
and last updated 2024-04-21 07:41:48-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warmer next week with one chance for a few showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday
  • The one chance is Monday night-Tuesday
  • Stormy to possibly severe weather Thursday into next weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Sunday: Mostly sunny sky with a cool but comfortable air mass in place.
High: 61°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

This Evening: Clear, calm and cool.
Temperatures drop to the low 50s
Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Clear and cold.
Low: 40°
Wind: Becoming south at 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer with an increasing south wind. There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms at night.
High: 70°
Wind: S 10-15 to 15-30 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms during the morning.
Low: 51° High: 71°
Wind: SW to N 10-15 mph

