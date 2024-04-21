KSHB 41 Weather | A Nice Sunday, Warmer & Windy Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warmer next week with one chance for a few showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday

The one chance is Monday night-Tuesday

Stormy to possibly severe weather Thursday into next weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Sunday: Mostly sunny sky with a cool but comfortable air mass in place.

High: 61°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

This Evening: Clear, calm and cool.

Temperatures drop to the low 50s

Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Clear and cold.

Low: 40°

Wind: Becoming south at 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer with an increasing south wind. There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms at night.

High: 70°

Wind: S 10-15 to 15-30 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms during the morning.

Low: 51° High: 71°

Wind: SW to N 10-15 mph

