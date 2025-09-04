KSHB 41 Weather | A nice Thursday with a smoky haze

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Nice weather today with increasing smoky haze from southwest Canada wildfires
- A 2nd cold front arrives later tonight bring some rain and much cooler air
- Friday may see a record cold high temperature if it rains most of the day
- The weekend looks nice
KANSAS CITY FORECAST
Thursday: Partly cloudy and comfortable with an increasing smoky haze. The haze is from southwest Canada wildfires.
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
High: 77º
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers after midnight as a 2nd cold front arrives.
Wind: SW 5-15 to N 10-20 mph
Low: 60º
Friday: A 2nd cold front sweeps through bringing a mostly cloudy sky and areas of rain showers. If it rain most of the day we may set a record low, high temperature
Wind: N 10-15 mph
High: 69º (Record cold high temperature: 66° set in 1905)
Saturday: Super Saturday! Sunshine and comfortable after a cool start.
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Low: 47º
High: 76º
Sunday: Super Sunday! Sunshine and comfortable after a cool start.
Wind: E 5-15 mph
Low: 47º
High: 74º
