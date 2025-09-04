Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A nice Thursday with a smoky haze

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Nice weather today with increasing smoky haze from southwest Canada wildfires
  • A 2nd cold front arrives later tonight bring some rain and much cooler air
  • Friday may see a record cold high temperature if it rains most of the day
  • The weekend looks nice

KANSAS CITY FORECAST

Thursday: Partly cloudy and comfortable with an increasing smoky haze. The haze is from southwest Canada wildfires.
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
High: 77º

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers after midnight as a 2nd cold front arrives.
Wind: SW 5-15 to N 10-20 mph
Low: 60º

Friday: A 2nd cold front sweeps through bringing a mostly cloudy sky and areas of rain showers. If it rain most of the day we may set a record low, high temperature
Wind: N 10-15 mph
High: 69º (Record cold high temperature: 66° set in 1905)

Saturday: Super Saturday! Sunshine and comfortable after a cool start.
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Low: 47º
High: 76º

Sunday: Super Sunday! Sunshine and comfortable after a cool start.
Wind: E 5-15 mph
Low: 47º
High: 74º

