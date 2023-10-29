Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Period of rain, sleet, snow showers Sunday

Roads will be wet with above freezing temperatures
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-10-29 08:29:12-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A mix of rain, sleet and snow is likely 10 a.m.-2 p.m., roads to stay mostly wet
  • Hard freeze likely tonight
  • Halloween is dry but very cold with trick-or-treating temperatures in the low 30s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: A cloudy and cold day with a mix of mostly light rain, sleet and snow between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Roads will stay wet.

High: 36° Wind chill in the 10s and 20s.

Wind: N 10-25 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy and cold with decreasing wind.
Temperatures in the low 30s, wind chill in the 10s and 20s.

Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Hard freeze likely. Clearing sky and cold.
Low: 24°, wind chill in the 10s.

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer.

High: 41°

Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph

Tuesday (Halloween): A mini cold blast under a mostly sunny sky. It will be windy during the day, decreasing quite a bit for trick-or treating time.
Low: 28° High: 39°, low 30s for trick or treating

Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph down to N-NW 5-10 mph for trick or treating

