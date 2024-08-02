Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Pleasant August afternoon with lower humidity in Kansas City

The temperatures and humidity drop a bit this afternoon
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The humidity drops today but temperatures stay typical for early August
  • Heating up more into the weekend but the heat index won't be dangerous
  • Temperatures in the 80s are a week away

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Lots of sunshine with a northerly breeze which will help keep humidity a bit lower.
High: 89°
Wind: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant for an August night.
Low: 68°

Wind: N 5 mph

Saturday: More of the same from Friday, just a touch hotter.
High: 92° Heat Index: 96°
Wind: Calm to NW 5 mph

