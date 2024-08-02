KSHB 41 Weather | Pleasant August afternoon with lower humidity in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



The humidity drops today but temperatures stay typical for early August

Heating up more into the weekend but the heat index won't be dangerous

Temperatures in the 80s are a week away

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Lots of sunshine with a northerly breeze which will help keep humidity a bit lower.

High: 89°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant for an August night.

Low: 68°

Wind: N 5 mph

Saturday: More of the same from Friday, just a touch hotter.

High: 92° Heat Index: 96°

Wind: Calm to NW 5 mph

