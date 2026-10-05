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KSHB 41 Weather | A pleasant start to the workweek

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Enjoyable Monday
  • 80s return starting Tuesday
  • Rain chance returns Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sunny and pleasant
High: 76°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clear, calm, and cool
Low: 52°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer
High: 81°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

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