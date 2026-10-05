KSHB 41 Weather | A pleasant start to the workweek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Enjoyable Monday
- 80s return starting Tuesday
- Rain chance returns Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Sunny and pleasant
High: 76°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clear, calm, and cool
Low: 52°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny and warmer
High: 81°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
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