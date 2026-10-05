KSHB 41 Weather | A pleasant start to the workweek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Enjoyable Monday

80s return starting Tuesday

Rain chance returns Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sunny and pleasant

High: 76°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clear, calm, and cool

Low: 52°

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer

High: 81°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

