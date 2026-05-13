KSHB 41 Weather | A pleasant Wednesday ahead of stormy weather

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A sunny, beautiful Wednesday
- Periods of unsettled weather start Thursday
- Storms through the weekend and early next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A nice, warm day with abundant sunshine.
High: 79°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear with a light northeast breeze.
Low: 54°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Showers and storms possible in the morning and later in the evening. A windy day.
Low: 54°
High: 80°
Wind: S 10-20 gusting to 30 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar