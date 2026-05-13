Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A pleasant Wednesday ahead of stormy weather

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A sunny, beautiful Wednesday
  • Periods of unsettled weather start Thursday
  • Storms through the weekend and early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A nice, warm day with abundant sunshine.
High: 79°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear with a light northeast breeze.
Low: 54°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Showers and storms possible in the morning and later in the evening. A windy day.
Low: 54°
High: 80°
Wind: S 10-20 gusting to 30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Report a typo