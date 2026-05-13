KSHB 41 Weather | A pleasant Wednesday ahead of stormy weather

WEATHER HEADLINES



A sunny, beautiful Wednesday

Periods of unsettled weather start Thursday

Storms through the weekend and early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A nice, warm day with abundant sunshine.

High: 79°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear with a light northeast breeze.

Low: 54°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Showers and storms possible in the morning and later in the evening. A windy day.

Low: 54°

High: 80°

Wind: S 10-20 gusting to 30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

