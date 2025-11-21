Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A rainy Friday then a nice weekend

Highs today will be around 50°.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain, heavy at times, this morning, then lighter rain, drizzle this afternoon
  • Rain ends this evening with most locations seeing 1"-2"
  • Warmer, sunnier weather this weekend, but each morning may start with fog

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Rain, heavy at times this morning. Then, periods of showers/drizzle this afternoon.
7 AM: 51°
3 PM: 46°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Showers end 6-9 PM then mostly cloudy with a chance of fog by morning.
Low: 37°
Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Morning low clouds/fog then mostly sunny and nice.
High: 56°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Chance of morning fog then winning weather for Chiefs football. Mostly sunny and comfortable.
Low: 40°
High: 62°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo