KSHB 41 Weather | A rainy Friday then a nice weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain, heavy at times, this morning, then lighter rain, drizzle this afternoon
- Rain ends this evening with most locations seeing 1"-2"
- Warmer, sunnier weather this weekend, but each morning may start with fog
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Rain, heavy at times this morning. Then, periods of showers/drizzle this afternoon.
7 AM: 51°
3 PM: 46°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Showers end 6-9 PM then mostly cloudy with a chance of fog by morning.
Low: 37°
Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Morning low clouds/fog then mostly sunny and nice.
High: 56°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Chance of morning fog then winning weather for Chiefs football. Mostly sunny and comfortable.
Low: 40°
High: 62°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
