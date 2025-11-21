KSHB 41 Weather | A rainy Friday then a nice weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain, heavy at times, this morning, then lighter rain, drizzle this afternoon

Rain ends this evening with most locations seeing 1"-2"

Warmer, sunnier weather this weekend, but each morning may start with fog

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Rain, heavy at times this morning. Then, periods of showers/drizzle this afternoon.

7 AM: 51°

3 PM: 46°

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Showers end 6-9 PM then mostly cloudy with a chance of fog by morning.

Low: 37°

Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Morning low clouds/fog then mostly sunny and nice.

High: 56°

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Chance of morning fog then winning weather for Chiefs football. Mostly sunny and comfortable.

Low: 40°

High: 62°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

