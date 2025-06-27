Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Slight chance of a thunderstorm today in Kansas City

There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms later today
KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm
  • The heat and humidity continue
  • Expect light winds most of the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with a few building afternoon clouds. There is a 20% chance of a thunderstorm.
Wind: 0-8 mph
High: 91º

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy with a few afternoon clouds.
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Low: 72º High: 91º

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of mainly later in the day thunderstorms. Light winds.
High: 92º

