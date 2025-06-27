KSHB 41 Weather | Slight chance of a thunderstorm today in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm

The heat and humidity continue

Expect light winds most of the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with a few building afternoon clouds. There is a 20% chance of a thunderstorm.

Wind: 0-8 mph

High: 91º

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy with a few afternoon clouds.

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Low: 72º High: 91º

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of mainly later in the day thunderstorms. Light winds.

High: 92º

