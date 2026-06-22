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KSHB 41 Weather | A slow increase in sunshine today, temperatures 10° below average

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Monday Morning Weather Update
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A slow increase in sunshine today with highs 10° below average
  • Highs mostly in the 70s and low 80s through Saturday
  • More rain and thunderstorm chances, especially Thursday and Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Cooler and mostly cloudy. We should see more sun in the afternoon.
High: 75°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Monday Night: Partly cloudy and comfortable.
Low: 60°
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance to see an afternoon/evening rain shower.
High: 79°
Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph

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