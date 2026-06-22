KSHB 41 Weather | A slow increase in sunshine today, temperatures 10° below average

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A slow increase in sunshine today with highs 10° below average
- Highs mostly in the 70s and low 80s through Saturday
- More rain and thunderstorm chances, especially Thursday and Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Cooler and mostly cloudy. We should see more sun in the afternoon.
High: 75°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Monday Night: Partly cloudy and comfortable.
Low: 60°
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance to see an afternoon/evening rain shower.
High: 79°
Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph
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