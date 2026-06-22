KSHB 41 Weather | A slow increase in sunshine today, temperatures 10° below average

WEATHER HEADLINES



A slow increase in sunshine today with highs 10° below average

Highs mostly in the 70s and low 80s through Saturday

More rain and thunderstorm chances, especially Thursday and Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Cooler and mostly cloudy. We should see more sun in the afternoon.

High: 75°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Monday Night: Partly cloudy and comfortable.

Low: 60°

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance to see an afternoon/evening rain shower.

High: 79°

Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

