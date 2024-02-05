KSHB 41 Weather | A spring-like warm up takes us into the middle of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Building spring warmth today through Thursday

Warmer and breezy Wednesday and Thursday, highs rising to the 60s

A large and cold storm brewing Super Bowl Sunday; Rain and snow possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Increasing sunshine late in the afternoon while temperatures rebound under a light breeze.

High: 54°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, light breeze and just as chilly.

Low: 30°

Wind: N 5 mph

Tuesday: More sunshine and feeling better with a nice warm up.

High: 57°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

