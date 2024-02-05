Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A spring-like warm up takes us into the middle of the week

Temperatures climb into the 50s then 60s the next few days
and last updated 2024-02-05 06:12:28-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Building spring warmth today through Thursday
  • Warmer and breezy Wednesday and Thursday, highs rising to the 60s
  • A large and cold storm brewing Super Bowl Sunday; Rain and snow possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Increasing sunshine late in the afternoon while temperatures rebound under a light breeze.
High: 54°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, light breeze and just as chilly.
Low: 30°

Wind: N 5 mph

Tuesday: More sunshine and feeling better with a nice warm up.
High: 57°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

