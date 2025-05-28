KSHB 41 Weather | A storm system increases rain chances tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The big warm up is not happening until this weekend
- There is a storm system approaching with thunderstorms possible tonight into early Thursday
- The weather will improve with pool weather looking good this weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: There will be some sunshine and quite a few clouds mixed in today. Light northwest winds and the chance of rain is near 0%.
High: 71º
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Becoming cloudy with a 100% chance of rain with a few thunderstorms possible. The chance of rain is lower 60 miles northeast of KC, and highest near KC and southwest. 1" of rain is possible.
Low: 54º
Wind: Gusty near thunderstorms
Thursday: Rain likely before noon with a chance of thunderstorms. The chance of rain is 100% early decreasing to 30% by afternoon.
Low: 56º High: 71º
Wind: North 5-10 mph.
