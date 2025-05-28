Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A storm system increases rain chances tonight

It will be dry today with rain likely tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The big warm up is not happening until this weekend
  • There is a storm system approaching with thunderstorms possible tonight into early Thursday
  • The weather will improve with pool weather looking good this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday:  There will be some sunshine and quite a few clouds mixed in today. Light northwest winds and the chance of rain is near 0%.

High: 71º

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight:  Becoming cloudy with a 100% chance of rain with a few thunderstorms possible. The chance of rain is lower 60 miles northeast of KC, and highest near KC and southwest. 1" of rain is possible.

Low: 54º

Wind: Gusty near thunderstorms

Thursday: Rain likely before noon with a chance of thunderstorms. The chance of rain is 100% early decreasing to 30% by afternoon.

Low: 56º High: 71º

Wind: North 5-10 mph.

