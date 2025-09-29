KSHB 41 Weather | A stretch of 80-degree temperatures for the first days in October

Prev Next

WEATHER HEADLINES

The weather isn't changing much for the next week, with warm temperatures

Dry conditions continue too

Signs of fall and rain are about a week away KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Monday: Sunshine and dry conditions persist. Wind: S 5-10 mph High: 87º Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with light winds. Wind: SW 5-10 mph Low: 60º Tuesday: High cloudiness but still warm. Wind: S 5-10 mph Low: 59º High: 84º Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area —

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.