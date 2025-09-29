KSHB 41 Weather | A stretch of 80-degree temperatures for the first days in October

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The weather isn't changing much for the next week, with warm temperatures
- Dry conditions continue too
- Signs of fall and rain are about a week away
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Sunshine and dry conditions persist.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
High: 87º
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with light winds.
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Low: 60º
Tuesday: High cloudiness but still warm.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Low: 59º High: 84º
