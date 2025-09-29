Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A stretch of 80-degree temperatures for the first days in October

A stretch of 80-degree temperatures for the first days in October

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The weather isn't changing much for the next week, with warm temperatures
  • Dry conditions continue too
  • Signs of fall and rain are about a week away

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sunshine and dry conditions persist.

Wind: S 5-10 mph

High: 87º

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with light winds.

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Low: 60º

Tuesday: High cloudiness but still warm.

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Low: 59º High: 84º

