KSHB 41 Weather | A summer-like set up this weekend with highs well above average

WEATHER HEADLINES



There's a very small chance of rain this evening along a cold front, mainly after 5pm

The best chance of thunderstorms arrive Sunday night into Monday and another round Tuesday evening

Storms early next week may be strong to severe with wind and hail

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Saturday: Mostly sunny and very warm with light wind. A cold front approaches from the northwest during the day. A stray shower/storm can't completely be ruled out from 5 pm- 9 pm. Most stay dry.

High: 87°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and feeling nice.

Low: 65°

Wind: Light to W-SW 5 mph

Sunday: Increasing clouds and wind. Staying mostly dry during the day with strong thunderstorms approaching from central Kansas at night. Storms likely weaken as they move in but could still bring isolated strong wind gusts and small hail.

High: 87°

Wind: E to S 10-25 mph

