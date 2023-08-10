KSHB 41 Weather | A sunny & warm August day ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Any areas of fog or low visibility will clear during the morning commute
- A seasonally warm and humid August today & Friday; a heat index nears 100° Friday afternoon
- Strong to severe storms possible Friday evening & again Sunday evening
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Fog clears quickly with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Staying warm and humid through the day.
High: 88°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 70°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Isolated storms in the morning with another round expected in the evening. Highs climb above average and heat index values near triple digits.
High: 92° Heat Index: 100°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph
