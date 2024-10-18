Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A sunny, warm & windy Friday

The wind dies down this weekend as temperatures warm up
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Gusty winds continue today
  • The only chance of rain during the next 7-10 days appears to be Monday, but amounts look low
  • Temperatures warm up through the weekend, reaching the upper 70s, near 80°, by Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Staying sunny and breezy while temperatures warm up.
High: 74°
Wind: S 10-25 mph

Tonight: Clear sky, calmer wind and slightly more mild temperatures.
Low: 46°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny, less wind, and even warmer.
High: 76°
Wind: S 10 mph

Sunday: The wind stays light while temperatures warm up quick. Highs climb 10° above average.
Low: 49° High: 78°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

