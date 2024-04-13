Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A Taste of Summer this Weekend

Highs today will be 80°-85° along with a gusty south wind.
and last updated 2024-04-13 07:57:07-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Unseasonably warm today through Monday, windy today and Monday
  • Monitoring a chance of strong to severe storms Monday-Tuesday
  • Another storm chance of rain on Thursday followed by a big drop in temperatures toward the end of the 10-day forecast

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Saturday: An unseasonably warm and windy day under a mostly sunny sky. Feeling really nice for the Sporting KC & Inter Miami match Saturday evening.
High: 83°
Wind: SW 15-30 G 40mph

Tonight: Warm with decreasing wind. Feeling really nice for the Sporting KC & Inter Miami match Saturday evening.
Temperatures in the 70s
Wind: S 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild.
Low: 60°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Sunday: Sunny and unseasonably warm with almost no wind.
High: 87°
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph.

