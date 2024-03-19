KSHB 41 Weather | A terrific Tuesday forecast with sunshine and much warmer temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES



Spring warmth builds today before Spring begins at 10:06 PM.

Highs in the 40s and 50s through next week

Some light rain Thursday & Friday increasing in coverage Sunday-Tuesday next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and a strong southerly wind will warm temperatures 30° above yesterday's highs! The wind relaxes by the late afternoon and evening as a cold front sweeps through. Spring begins at 10:06 pm!

High: 68°

Wind: W-SW 15-25 decrease to W 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and cool once again.

Low: 37°

Wind: NW to NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and much cooler for the first full day of spring. Daytime highs will sit around 5° below average.

High: 52°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

