KSHB 41 Weather | A terrific Tuesday forecast with sunshine and much warmer temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Spring warmth builds today before Spring begins at 10:06 PM.
- Highs in the 40s and 50s through next week
- Some light rain Thursday & Friday increasing in coverage Sunday-Tuesday next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and a strong southerly wind will warm temperatures 30° above yesterday's highs! The wind relaxes by the late afternoon and evening as a cold front sweeps through. Spring begins at 10:06 pm!
High: 68°
Wind: W-SW 15-25 decrease to W 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clear and cool once again.
Low: 37°
Wind: NW to NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and much cooler for the first full day of spring. Daytime highs will sit around 5° below average.
High: 52°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.