Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A terrific Tuesday forecast with sunshine and much warmer temperatures

Enjoy the 60s today, we drop to the 50s again tomorrow
and last updated 2024-03-19 06:28:29-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Spring warmth builds today before Spring begins at 10:06 PM.
  • Highs in the 40s and 50s through next week
  • Some light rain Thursday & Friday increasing in coverage Sunday-Tuesday next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and a strong southerly wind will warm temperatures 30° above yesterday's highs! The wind relaxes by the late afternoon and evening as a cold front sweeps through. Spring begins at 10:06 pm!
High: 68°
Wind: W-SW 15-25 decrease to W 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and cool once again.
Low: 37°

Wind: NW to NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and much cooler for the first full day of spring. Daytime highs will sit around 5° below average.
High: 52°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.