KSHB 41 Weather | A Toasty Tuesday on the way in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm and a little humid Tuesday
- Rain chances increase late in the week
- Feeling like summer
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Some high clouds, warm and a little humid. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly southeast of KC.
High: 85°
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: A slight chance for showers and storms, mostly southeast of KC. Mostly cloudy with a light ESE breeze.
Low: 63°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: A chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with little to no severe threat. Not a washout.
Low: 63°
High: 84°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
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