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KSHB 41 Weather | A Toasty Tuesday on the way in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
TUESDAY AM WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm and a little humid Tuesday
  • Rain chances increase late in the week
  • Feeling like summer

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Some high clouds, warm and a little humid. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly southeast of KC.
High: 85°
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: A slight chance for showers and storms, mostly southeast of KC. Mostly cloudy with a light ESE breeze.
Low: 63°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: A chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with little to no severe threat. Not a washout.
Low: 63°
High: 84°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

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