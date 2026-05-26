KSHB 41 Weather | A Toasty Tuesday on the way in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm and a little humid Tuesday

Rain chances increase late in the week

Feeling like summer

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Some high clouds, warm and a little humid. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly southeast of KC.

High: 85°

Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: A slight chance for showers and storms, mostly southeast of KC. Mostly cloudy with a light ESE breeze.

Low: 63°

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: A chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with little to no severe threat. Not a washout.

Low: 63°

High: 84°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

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