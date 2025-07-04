Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A typical summer day for the Fourth

Dry evening for fireworks
A typical summer day for the Fourth
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Typical summer heat and humidity for the 4th of July weekend
  • Isolated thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and Sunday
  • A better chance of showers and thunderstorms is Saturday, but some may not see much rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday (4th of July): Partly cloudy, hot & humid. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm is possible.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
High: 90º

Tonight: Dry and warm for fireworks displays across the metro. Increasing clouds overnight.
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Low: 74º

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. More rain and storms possible overnight.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
High: 86º

Sunday: Partly cloudy and very humid with a 30% chance of isolated thunderstorms during the day.
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Low: 71º High: 86º

