KSHB 41 Weather | A typical summer day for the Fourth

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Typical summer heat and humidity for the 4th of July weekend
- Isolated thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and Sunday
- A better chance of showers and thunderstorms is Saturday, but some may not see much rain
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday (4th of July): Partly cloudy, hot & humid. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm is possible.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
High: 90º
Tonight: Dry and warm for fireworks displays across the metro. Increasing clouds overnight.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Low: 74º
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. More rain and storms possible overnight.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
High: 86º
Sunday: Partly cloudy and very humid with a 30% chance of isolated thunderstorms during the day.
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Low: 71º High: 86º
