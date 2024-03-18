KSHB 41 Weather | A very cold day to start the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Bitterly cold today with wind chills down to the 30s

Warm air builds Tuesday, for the first day of Spring

Increased chances of rain Friday and into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: After a hard freeze, mostly sunny, chilly and breezy. The wind will decrease during the afternoon.

High: 42°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear, slightly breezy and staying cool.

Low: 32°

Wind: SW 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and much warmer. Spring begins at 10:06 pm!

High: 68°

Wind: W-SW 15-25 mph

