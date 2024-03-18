KSHB 41 Weather | A very cold day to start the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Bitterly cold today with wind chills down to the 30s
- Warm air builds Tuesday, for the first day of Spring
- Increased chances of rain Friday and into the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: After a hard freeze, mostly sunny, chilly and breezy. The wind will decrease during the afternoon.
High: 42°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear, slightly breezy and staying cool.
Low: 32°
Wind: SW 15-25 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and much warmer. Spring begins at 10:06 pm!
High: 68°
Wind: W-SW 15-25 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.