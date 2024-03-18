Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A very cold day to start the week

Daytime highs hold in the 40s this afternoon
and last updated 2024-03-18 07:01:32-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Bitterly cold today with wind chills down to the 30s
  • Warm air builds Tuesday, for the first day of Spring
  • Increased chances of rain Friday and into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: After a hard freeze, mostly sunny, chilly and breezy. The wind will decrease during the afternoon.
High: 42°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear, slightly breezy and staying cool.
Low: 32°

Wind: SW 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and much warmer. Spring begins at 10:06 pm!
High: 68°
Wind: W-SW 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.