KSHB 41 Weather | A very foggy morning before light rain builds in after the commute

WEATHER HEADLINES



The Dense Fog Advisory continues until noon today

More rain arrives late this morning, near the end of the commute

The higher rainfall totals stay across central Missouri today

Sunnier and much warmer next week with a string of 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Dense fog continues while light rain builds in from the south after 8-9am. The rain moves east and winds down by the mid-afternoon.

High: 40°

Wind: Calm to N-NE 5 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and foggy. Temperatures stay above freezing.

Low: 34°

Wind: NW 5 mph, becoming light

Friday: The gray sky continues while staying mostly dry.

High: 42°

Wind: NW to N-NE 5 mph

