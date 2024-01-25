KSHB 41 Weather | A very foggy morning before light rain builds in after the commute

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The Dense Fog Advisory continues until noon today
- More rain arrives late this morning, near the end of the commute
- The higher rainfall totals stay across central Missouri today
- Sunnier and much warmer next week with a string of 50s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Dense fog continues while light rain builds in from the south after 8-9am. The rain moves east and winds down by the mid-afternoon.
High: 40°
Wind: Calm to N-NE 5 mph
Tonight: Cloudy and foggy. Temperatures stay above freezing.
Low: 34°
Wind: NW 5 mph, becoming light
Friday: The gray sky continues while staying mostly dry.
High: 42°
Wind: NW to N-NE 5 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.