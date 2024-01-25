Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A very foggy morning before light rain builds in after the commute

Rain will pick up after the morning commute & linger through the work day
and last updated 2024-01-25 06:11:22-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The Dense Fog Advisory continues until noon today
  • More rain arrives late this morning, near the end of the commute
  • The higher rainfall totals stay across central Missouri today
  • Sunnier and much warmer next week with a string of 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Dense fog continues while light rain builds in from the south after 8-9am. The rain moves east and winds down by the mid-afternoon.
High: 40°
Wind: Calm to N-NE 5 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and foggy. Temperatures stay above freezing.
Low: 34°
Wind: NW 5 mph, becoming light

Friday: The gray sky continues while staying mostly dry.
High: 42°
Wind: NW to N-NE 5 mph

