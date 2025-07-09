Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A very hot finish to the week with a chance of thunderstorms Thursday and Friday

Daytime highs climb into the low 90s the next 3 days

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs surpass 90° the next 3 days
  • Sunny, calm and humid today while thunderstorms return Thursday and Friday
  • A little cooler for the weekend with fewer storm chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Very sunny and hot as temperatures rise into the 90s. Any storms will hold off until overnight.
Wind: S 5 mph
High: 92º

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a round of rain and storms possible after midnight.
Wind: S 5 mph

Low: 72º

Thursday: Partly cloudy and toasty once again. Storms may move across the area in the morning and again in the afternoon. Breezes pick up as well.
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
High: 93º

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.