KSHB 41 Weather | A very hot finish to the week with a chance of thunderstorms Thursday and Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs surpass 90° the next 3 days
- Sunny, calm and humid today while thunderstorms return Thursday and Friday
- A little cooler for the weekend with fewer storm chances
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Very sunny and hot as temperatures rise into the 90s. Any storms will hold off until overnight.
Wind: S 5 mph
High: 92º
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a round of rain and storms possible after midnight.
Wind: S 5 mph
Low: 72º
Thursday: Partly cloudy and toasty once again. Storms may move across the area in the morning and again in the afternoon. Breezes pick up as well.
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
High: 93º
