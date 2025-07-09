KSHB 41 Weather | A very hot finish to the week with a chance of thunderstorms Thursday and Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Highs surpass 90° the next 3 days

Sunny, calm and humid today while thunderstorms return Thursday and Friday

A little cooler for the weekend with fewer storm chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Very sunny and hot as temperatures rise into the 90s. Any storms will hold off until overnight.

Wind: S 5 mph

High: 92º

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a round of rain and storms possible after midnight.

Wind: S 5 mph

Low: 72º

Thursday: Partly cloudy and toasty once again. Storms may move across the area in the morning and again in the afternoon. Breezes pick up as well.

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

High: 93º

