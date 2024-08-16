Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A very warm and humid finish to the week

Rain & thunderstorms briefly scoot south of I-70 this evening
2024-08-16

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A muggy and seasonably warm afternoon with highs around 90°
  • Thunderstorms approach the area this evening, mainly staying south of I-70. The severe risk holds over southern Kansas & Missouri
  • Cooler than average temperatures return next week as highs run in the low 80s.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny, seasonably warm and humid. A disturbance brings areas of south of I-70 rain and thunderstorms this evening while the severe threat stays well to our south.
High: 90°
Wind: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild overnight.
Low: 68°

Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies a little more comfortable. A typical August afternoon!
High: 87°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

