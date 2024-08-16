KSHB 41 Weather | A very warm and humid finish to the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



A muggy and seasonably warm afternoon with highs around 90°

Thunderstorms approach the area this evening, mainly staying south of I-70. The severe risk holds over southern Kansas & Missouri

Cooler than average temperatures return next week as highs run in the low 80s.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny, seasonably warm and humid. A disturbance brings areas of south of I-70 rain and thunderstorms this evening while the severe threat stays well to our south.

High: 90°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild overnight.

Low: 68°

Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies a little more comfortable. A typical August afternoon!

High: 87°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

