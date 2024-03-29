KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, windy finish to the week in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warming up today with highs in the 70s

A stray storm can't be ruled out tonight along a cold front, better chance of rain Sunday

Strong to severe thunderstorms looking likely Monday afternoon & evening, stay tuned for the updates over the weekend to prepare

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:

Friday: More clouds today with a strong southerly wind. Temperatures warm up quickly as well.

High: 75°

Wind: SSW 10-20, G35 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a very isolated chance of a thunderstorm nearby. This is as a cold front passes through. Most stay dry and temperatures cool down by sunrise Saturday.

Low: 44°

Wind: S-SW to NW 10-25 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy sky and not as warm as a cold front flips our winds to cooler northerly breezes.

High: 67°

Wind: N 10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

