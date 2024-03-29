KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, windy finish to the week in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warming up today with highs in the 70s
- A stray storm can't be ruled out tonight along a cold front, better chance of rain Sunday
- Strong to severe thunderstorms looking likely Monday afternoon & evening, stay tuned for the updates over the weekend to prepare
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:
Friday: More clouds today with a strong southerly wind. Temperatures warm up quickly as well.
High: 75°
Wind: SSW 10-20, G35 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a very isolated chance of a thunderstorm nearby. This is as a cold front passes through. Most stay dry and temperatures cool down by sunrise Saturday.
Low: 44°
Wind: S-SW to NW 10-25 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy sky and not as warm as a cold front flips our winds to cooler northerly breezes.
High: 67°
Wind: N 10 mph
