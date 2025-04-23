Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A warm day with a slight chance of a T-Storm

Rain chances go up Thursday-Friday
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • It is hit or miss on these bands of rain and thunderstorms
  • The rest of today looks like a miss with just a 20% chance of a thunderstorm
  • A better chance of rain between Thursday and Friday is in the forecast

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. South winds at 5-15 mph. High: 77º

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of thunderstorms, especially after midnight.

Low: 61º

Wind: South 10-20 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Low: 58º High: 77º

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

