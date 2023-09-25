Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A warm first week of fall

Daytime highs consistently run above average each afternoon this week
and last updated 2023-09-25 06:27:30-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny and warm through the first week of fall
  • One chance of rain & storms this week shows up Tuesday evening, especially for areas south of I-70
  • Hot weekend ahead with highs approaching 90 degrees

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sunny and warming up! Humidity stays comfortable.
High: 83°
Wind: NW 10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant.
Low: 59° 

Wind: N 5 mph

Tuesday: A weak cold front kicks up more clouds, partly cloudy sky and sparks isolated thunderstorms by the evening.
High: 80°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

