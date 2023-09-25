KSHB 41 Weather | A warm first week of fall

Daytime highs consistently run above average each afternoon this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunny and warm through the first week of fall

One chance of rain & storms this week shows up Tuesday evening, especially for areas south of I-70

Hot weekend ahead with highs approaching 90 degrees KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Monday: Sunny and warming up! Humidity stays comfortable.

High: 83°

Wind: NW 10 mph Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant.

Low: 59° Wind: N 5 mph Tuesday: A weak cold front kicks up more clouds, partly cloudy sky and sparks isolated thunderstorms by the evening.

High: 80°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph Get more updates from our weather team:

