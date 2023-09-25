KSHB 41 Weather | A warm first week of fall

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny and warm through the first week of fall
- One chance of rain & storms this week shows up Tuesday evening, especially for areas south of I-70
- Hot weekend ahead with highs approaching 90 degrees
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Sunny and warming up! Humidity stays comfortable.
High: 83°
Wind: NW 10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant.
Low: 59°
Wind: N 5 mph
Tuesday: A weak cold front kicks up more clouds, partly cloudy sky and sparks isolated thunderstorms by the evening.
High: 80°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
