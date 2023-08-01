Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, humid & active weather pattern continues

The high heat builds south of I-70 as high temperatures get close to 100°
and last updated 2023-08-01 07:07:53-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Flood threat in mid-Missouri in place through 10 a.m. this morning
  • The active storm pattern continues next two nights
  • Dangerous heat near KC and south Tuesday - Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Thunderstorms bring heavy rain and flooding concerns over drought stricken areas in mid-Missouri. This will also keep temperatures in the 80s in north and central Missouri this afternoon. However, the high heat builds south of I-70 where a Heat Advisory is in place from 12 p.m.- 8 p.m. More storms to develop this evening and overnight.
High: 90°, Temps: 98-102° south of I-70 & 80°-90° north of I-70
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Thunderstorms redevelop across northern and central Missouri overnight. Conditions stay warm and muggy.
Low: 73°

Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph

Wednesday: Chance of thunderstorms with the high heat still locked south of I-70. Flooding could be an issue in central Missouri again.
High: 90°
High: 90°-102° south of I-70 to 80°-90° north of I-70
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

