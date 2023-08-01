KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, humid & active weather pattern continues

WEATHER HEADLINES



Flood threat in mid-Missouri in place through 10 a.m. this morning

The active storm pattern continues next two nights

Dangerous heat near KC and south Tuesday - Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Thunderstorms bring heavy rain and flooding concerns over drought stricken areas in mid-Missouri. This will also keep temperatures in the 80s in north and central Missouri this afternoon. However, the high heat builds south of I-70 where a Heat Advisory is in place from 12 p.m.- 8 p.m. More storms to develop this evening and overnight.

High: 90°, Temps: 98-102° south of I-70 & 80°-90° north of I-70

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Thunderstorms redevelop across northern and central Missouri overnight. Conditions stay warm and muggy.

Low: 73°

Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph

Wednesday: Chance of thunderstorms with the high heat still locked south of I-70. Flooding could be an issue in central Missouri again.

Low: 73°

High: 90°-102° south of I-70 to 80°-90° north of I-70

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

