KSHB 41 Weather | A warm start to the week before storms cool us down Tuesday-Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Wildfire smoke and haze continue today with temperatures rising through the 80s

Find umbrella, unsettled weather begins Tuesday-Wednesday

Better chance of a soaking rain and strong storms comes Friday-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Hazy sunshine and warming up while the humidity remains very comfortable.

High: 84°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: More clouds build in and temperatures are not as cool. Breezes also pick up.

Low: 66°

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Tuesday: More clouds with stronger winds out of the south. Rain and a few thunderstorms possible at times through the day. Best chance is in northern Missouri & locations south of I-70.

High: 84°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

