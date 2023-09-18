KSHB 41 Weather | A warm start to the week before storms cool us down Tuesday-Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Wildfire smoke and haze continue today with temperatures rising through the 80s
- Find umbrella, unsettled weather begins Tuesday-Wednesday
- Better chance of a soaking rain and strong storms comes Friday-Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Hazy sunshine and warming up while the humidity remains very comfortable.
High: 84°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tonight: More clouds build in and temperatures are not as cool. Breezes also pick up.
Low: 66°
Wind: S 10-25 mph
Tuesday: More clouds with stronger winds out of the south. Rain and a few thunderstorms possible at times through the day. Best chance is in northern Missouri & locations south of I-70.
High: 84°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
