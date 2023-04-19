KSHB 41 Weather | Warm wind today with thunderstorms rolling in tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



A warm and windy day with wind gusts topping 40-45 mph tonight

Prepare for strong to severe storms tonight to Thursday morning; especially for locations northwest of KC

Localized flooding and water over roads a concern for Thursday morning's commute

Turning cooler Friday into the weekend, a freeze likely Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, warm and windy during the day. A wind advisory goes into effect at 7 p.m.

High: 78°

Wind: S 15-30, Gusts 40 mph

Tonight: Thunderstorms approach as a cold front slides through. Storms are capable of producing strong, damaging wind, hail and localized flooding. Storms weaken and move out during the morning commute.

Low: 56°

Wind: S 15-30 mph, Gusts 45 mph

Thursday: Any thunderstorms end early. The rest of the day will be cooler with increasing sunshine.

High: 65°

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy and even cooler.

Low: 45° High: 60°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph

