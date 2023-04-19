KSHB 41 Weather | Warm wind today with thunderstorms rolling in tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A warm and windy day with wind gusts topping 40-45 mph tonight
- Prepare for strong to severe storms tonight to Thursday morning; especially for locations northwest of KC
- Localized flooding and water over roads a concern for Thursday morning's commute
- Turning cooler Friday into the weekend, a freeze likely Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, warm and windy during the day. A wind advisory goes into effect at 7 p.m.
High: 78°
Wind: S 15-30, Gusts 40 mph
Tonight: Thunderstorms approach as a cold front slides through. Storms are capable of producing strong, damaging wind, hail and localized flooding. Storms weaken and move out during the morning commute.
Low: 56°
Wind: S 15-30 mph, Gusts 45 mph
Thursday: Any thunderstorms end early. The rest of the day will be cooler with increasing sunshine.
High: 65°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy and even cooler.
Low: 45° High: 60°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph
