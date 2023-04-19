Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Warm wind today with thunderstorms rolling in tonight

Strong to severe storms develop this evening & arrive overnight
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A warm and windy day with wind gusts topping 40-45 mph tonight
  • Prepare for strong to severe storms tonight to Thursday morning; especially for locations northwest of KC
  • Localized flooding and water over roads a concern for Thursday morning's commute
  • Turning cooler Friday into the weekend, a freeze likely Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, warm and windy during the day. A wind advisory goes into effect at 7 p.m.
High: 78°
Wind: S 15-30, Gusts 40 mph

Tonight: Thunderstorms approach as a cold front slides through. Storms are capable of producing strong, damaging wind, hail and localized flooding. Storms weaken and move out during the morning commute.
Low: 56°
Wind: S 15-30 mph, Gusts 45 mph

Thursday: Any thunderstorms end early. The rest of the day will be cooler with increasing sunshine.
High: 65°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy and even cooler.
Low: 45° High: 60°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

