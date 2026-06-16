KSHB 41 Weather | A wet, stormy start for some Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Tuesday morning showers and thunderstorms possible

Severe weather risk Wednesday afternoon

Additional storms possible Father's Day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Scattered morning showers and thunderstorms, then a nice afternoon.

High: 80°

Wind: WSW–NW 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and windy.

Low: 67°

Wind: S 10-20 gusting to 30 mph

Wednesday: Windy, hot and humid. A chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms, possibly severe. The best chance is south and east of KC.

Low: 67°

High: 91°

Wind: SW 15-30 mph

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