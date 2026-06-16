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KSHB 41 Weather | A wet, stormy start for some Tuesday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Monday night forecast
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Tuesday morning showers and thunderstorms possible
  • Severe weather risk Wednesday afternoon
  • Additional storms possible Father's Day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Scattered morning showers and thunderstorms, then a nice afternoon.
High: 80°
Wind: WSW–NW 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and windy.
Low: 67°
Wind: S 10-20 gusting to 30 mph

Wednesday: Windy, hot and humid. A chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms, possibly severe. The best chance is south and east of KC.
Low: 67°
High: 91°
Wind: SW 15-30 mph

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