KSHB 41 Weather | A wet, stormy start for some Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Tuesday morning showers and thunderstorms possible
- Severe weather risk Wednesday afternoon
- Additional storms possible Father's Day
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Scattered morning showers and thunderstorms, then a nice afternoon.
High: 80°
Wind: WSW–NW 10-15 gusting to 25 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and windy.
Low: 67°
Wind: S 10-20 gusting to 30 mph
Wednesday: Windy, hot and humid. A chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms, possibly severe. The best chance is south and east of KC.
Low: 67°
High: 91°
Wind: SW 15-30 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar