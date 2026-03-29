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KSHB 41 Weather | A windy warm up today and Monday

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KSHB 41 Weather Saturday evening update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Windy and warmer today and Monday
  • Record warmth should happen on Monday
  • Several chances of rain and thunderstorms Tuesday through Saturday, low severe threats for now

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and warmer.
High: 74°
Wind: S 15-25 gust 30-35 mph

Sunday night: Clear, breezy and mild.
Low: 55°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Monday: Record warm temperatures for the Royals home opener. Starting mostly sunny and ending partly cloudy. Quite windy.
High: 86° (record: 82° in 1986)
Wind: S 15-30 mph

Tuesday: A cold front moves through with an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
Low: 67°
High: 76°
Wind: SW 15-30 to N 10-20 mph

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