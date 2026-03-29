KSHB 41 Weather | A windy warm up today and Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Windy and warmer today and Monday

Record warmth should happen on Monday

Several chances of rain and thunderstorms Tuesday through Saturday, low severe threats for now

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and warmer.

High: 74°

Wind: S 15-25 gust 30-35 mph

Sunday night: Clear, breezy and mild.

Low: 55°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Monday: Record warm temperatures for the Royals home opener. Starting mostly sunny and ending partly cloudy. Quite windy.

High: 86° (record: 82° in 1986)

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Tuesday: A cold front moves through with an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Low: 67°

High: 76°

Wind: SW 15-30 to N 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

