KSHB 41 Weather | Wintry day on tap with wind chills holding in 30s all afternoon

The morning mix ends quickly only leaving wet roads during the commute
and last updated 2024-03-26 06:40:44-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mist, drizzle & light wintry mix possible through 8-9 a.m.
  • Staying cloudy, windy & very cold today with highs holding in the 30s
  • Back to spring weather by Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:

Tuesday: Areas of drizzle ends by 8-9 a.m., leaving cloudy and cold conditions through the afternoon. Highs hold 15° below average with bitter wind chills.
High: 39° Wind chill: 30°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky, a bit breezy and very cold.
Low: 24°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Temperatures improve a bit, although they remain below average. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon with less of a breeze.
High: 51°
Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph

