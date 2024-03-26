KSHB 41 Weather | Wintry day on tap with wind chills holding in 30s all afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Mist, drizzle & light wintry mix possible through 8-9 a.m.

Staying cloudy, windy & very cold today with highs holding in the 30s

Back to spring weather by Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:

Tuesday: Areas of drizzle ends by 8-9 a.m., leaving cloudy and cold conditions through the afternoon. Highs hold 15° below average with bitter wind chills.

High: 39° Wind chill: 30°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky, a bit breezy and very cold.

Low: 24°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Temperatures improve a bit, although they remain below average. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon with less of a breeze.

High: 51°

Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph

