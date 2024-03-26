KSHB 41 Weather | Wintry day on tap with wind chills holding in 30s all afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mist, drizzle & light wintry mix possible through 8-9 a.m.
- Staying cloudy, windy & very cold today with highs holding in the 30s
- Back to spring weather by Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:
Tuesday: Areas of drizzle ends by 8-9 a.m., leaving cloudy and cold conditions through the afternoon. Highs hold 15° below average with bitter wind chills.
High: 39° Wind chill: 30°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph
Tonight: Clearing sky, a bit breezy and very cold.
Low: 24°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Temperatures improve a bit, although they remain below average. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon with less of a breeze.
High: 51°
Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph
