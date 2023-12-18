KSHB 41 Weather | Abundant sunshine today, but breezy and colder

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine, breezy and cold today
- Dry with a warming trend Tuesday and Wednesday
- Unseasonably warm Thursday through Christmas Day with periods of rain
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder.
High: 40°
Wind Chill: Middle to upper 20s
Wind: N-NW 10-20 G 25 mph
This Evening: Clear with much less wind and a quick temperature drop.
Temperatures drop to: 28°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear and cold with the coldest temperature around midnight. Then, slowly warming temperatures.
Low: 24°, warming a few degrees by morning.
Wind: Shift to the South at 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and becoming windy.
High: 49°
Wind Chill: teens and 20s during the morning
Wind: S 10-15 increasing to 15-25 mph
