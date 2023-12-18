Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Abundant sunshine today, but breezy and colder

Highs today will be around 40°, wind chill in the 20s
and last updated 2023-12-18 06:08:12-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine, breezy and cold today
  • Dry with a warming trend Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Unseasonably warm Thursday through Christmas Day with periods of rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder.

High: 40°

Wind Chill: Middle to upper 20s

Wind: N-NW 10-20 G 25 mph

This Evening: Clear with much less wind and a quick temperature drop.
Temperatures drop to: 28°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and cold with the coldest temperature around midnight. Then, slowly warming temperatures.
Low: 24°, warming a few degrees by morning.

Wind: Shift to the South at 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and becoming windy.

High: 49°

Wind Chill: teens and 20s during the morning

Wind: S 10-15 increasing to 15-25 mph

