KSHB 41 Weather | Abundant sunshine today with warmer & slightly more humid air

WEATHER HEADLINES



Highs in 80s the rest of the week with a slight increase in humidity, but still very comfortable

Heat wave coming into focus starting Saturday

Next chance of rain is outside the Super 10-Day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Abundant sunshine with warmer and more humid breezes.

High: 85°

Wind: SSW 10-15mph

Tonight: Clear skies and breezy. Temperatures feel nice but will not be as refreshing.

Low: 68°

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Thursday: A little breezy in the morning as a dry cold front moves through. Northerly winds keep humidity low and comfortable through the day. A few high clouds and haze from wildfire smoke fill our sky.

High: 84°

Wind: SW to N 10-20 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny with temperatures still remaining tolerable.

Low: 60° High: 87°

Wind: SE 10-15mph

