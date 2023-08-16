Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Abundant sunshine today with warmer & slightly more humid air

Warming up today while the humidity stays comfortable for August
and last updated 2023-08-16 05:44:00-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs in 80s the rest of the week with a slight increase in humidity, but still very comfortable
  • Heat wave coming into focus starting Saturday
  • Next chance of rain is outside the Super 10-Day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Abundant sunshine with warmer and more humid breezes.
High: 85°
Wind: SSW 10-15mph

Tonight: Clear skies and breezy. Temperatures feel nice but will not be as refreshing.
Low: 68°

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Thursday: A little breezy in the morning as a dry cold front moves through. Northerly winds keep humidity low and comfortable through the day. A few high clouds and haze from wildfire smoke fill our sky.
High: 84°
Wind: SW to N 10-20 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny with temperatures still remaining tolerable.
Low: 60° High: 87°
Wind: SE 10-15mph

