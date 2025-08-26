KSHB 41 Weather | Abundant sunshine, Unseasonably cool

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great weather through Wednesday, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s

Our next best chance of rain is later Wednesday into Thursday, most may be southwest of KC

Labor day weekend is looking nice with highs in the 80s, a few thunderstorms are possible Sunday and Labor day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with calm to light winds. Get outside and enjoy.

Wind: E-SE 5 mph

High: 79º

Tonight: A few clouds and remaining unseasonably cool.

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Low: 56º (Record low: 53°, 1967)

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain later at night, mostly southwest of KC.

Wind: S 10-15 mph

High: 77º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Heavier rain is likely southwest of KC.

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Low: 62º

High: 74º

