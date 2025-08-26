KSHB 41 Weather | Abundant sunshine, Unseasonably cool

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather through Wednesday, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s
- Our next best chance of rain is later Wednesday into Thursday, most may be southwest of KC
- Labor day weekend is looking nice with highs in the 80s, a few thunderstorms are possible Sunday and Labor day
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with calm to light winds. Get outside and enjoy.
Wind: E-SE 5 mph
High: 79º
Tonight: A few clouds and remaining unseasonably cool.
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Low: 56º (Record low: 53°, 1967)
Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain later at night, mostly southwest of KC.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
High: 77º
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Heavier rain is likely southwest of KC.
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Low: 62º
High: 74º
