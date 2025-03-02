Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Abundant sunshine & warmer today

Highs today will be 55°-60°.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warmer & breezy today with abundant sunshine
  • A small storm system may bring a few rain showers later tonight into Monday
  • Large storm system sweeps through Tuesday-Wednesday bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, wind and possibly snow to our area

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy & warmer.
High: 58°
Wind: SSE 10-20 mph

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds with a few rain showers possible by morning.
Low: 41°
Wind: SSE 10-20 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a few morning rain showers possible.
High: 60°
Wind: S 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Very heavy rain and times.
Low: 54° High: 63°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.