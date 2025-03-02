KSHB 41 Weather | Abundant sunshine & warmer today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warmer & breezy today with abundant sunshine
- A small storm system may bring a few rain showers later tonight into Monday
- Large storm system sweeps through Tuesday-Wednesday bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, wind and possibly snow to our area
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy & warmer.
High: 58°
Wind: SSE 10-20 mph
Sunday Night: Increasing clouds with a few rain showers possible by morning.
Low: 41°
Wind: SSE 10-20 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a few morning rain showers possible.
High: 60°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
Tuesday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Very heavy rain and times.
Low: 54° High: 63°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
