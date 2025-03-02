KSHB 41 Weather | Abundant sunshine & warmer today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warmer & breezy today with abundant sunshine

A small storm system may bring a few rain showers later tonight into Monday

Large storm system sweeps through Tuesday-Wednesday bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, wind and possibly snow to our area

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy & warmer.

High: 58°

Wind: SSE 10-20 mph

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds with a few rain showers possible by morning.

Low: 41°

Wind: SSE 10-20 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a few morning rain showers possible.

High: 60°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Very heavy rain and times.

Low: 54° High: 63°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

