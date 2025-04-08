Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | After a cold start, we warm up 30 degrees with 100% sunshine

Highs today will be in the low 60s.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny with a nice warm up today along with increasing wind
  • A few showers/T-Storms possible Wednesday and Thursday, otherwise dry the next 7 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer.

High: 62°

Wind: SE 5-15 to 10-25 mph

Tonight: Windy and warm with increasing clouds.
Low: 47° (midnight), 52° (7 a.m.)

Wind: SE to SW 15-25 mph, gust 30-35 mph

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and much warmer. A few showers/T-Storms are possible, mainly north and east Missouri early in the morning and again at night.

High: 73°

Wind: SW 10-20 becoming NW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy & cooler. A few showers/T-Storms are possible, mainly north and east Missouri during the morning.
Low: 48° High: 69°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

