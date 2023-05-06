KSHB 41 Weather | Afternoon sun takes us to near 90°

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Record, near record warmth Saturday and Sunday
- Much more humid, making for a summer feel
- Main chance of thunderstorms tonight is across eastern Missouri, some may be severe
- Main chance of thunderstorms Sunday night will be northern Missouri, chance they turn south into KC, some may be severe
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: A warm front keeps us cloudy during the morning. Once it passes north, sunny, very warm and humid air rushes in.
High: 89°, Record 89° set in 2004
Wind: S-SW 15-25mph
This Evening: A nice evening. Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a decreasing wind. The main thunderstorm threat will be across northeast and eastern Missouri.
Temperatures in the 70s
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm.
Low: 66°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with another chance of setting a record high temperature. There is a chance of thunderstorms during the evening and night across Nebraska, Iowa and northern Missouri. There is a slight chance they turn south and affect KC later Sunday night. Some severe weather is possible.
High: 91°, Record 92° set in 1934
Wind: SSW 15-25 mph
