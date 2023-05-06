KSHB 41 Weather | Afternoon sun takes us to near 90°

WEATHER HEADLINES



Record, near record warmth Saturday and Sunday

Much more humid, making for a summer feel

Main chance of thunderstorms tonight is across eastern Missouri, some may be severe

Main chance of thunderstorms Sunday night will be northern Missouri, chance they turn south into KC, some may be severe

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A warm front keeps us cloudy during the morning. Once it passes north, sunny, very warm and humid air rushes in.

High: 89°, Record 89° set in 2004

Wind: S-SW 15-25mph

This Evening: A nice evening. Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a decreasing wind. The main thunderstorm threat will be across northeast and eastern Missouri.

Temperatures in the 70s

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm.

Low: 66°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with another chance of setting a record high temperature. There is a chance of thunderstorms during the evening and night across Nebraska, Iowa and northern Missouri. There is a slight chance they turn south and affect KC later Sunday night. Some severe weather is possible.

High: 91°, Record 92° set in 1934

Wind: SSW 15-25 mph

