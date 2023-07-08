KSHB 41 Weather | Afternoon sunshine, comfortable

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The sun will return this afternoon with highs 75°-80°
- Near perfect weather this evening for the Taylor Swift concert
- Sunday through Tuesday look mostly dry with a warming trend to highs around 90°
- Thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday into next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Gray skies are going to clear up this afternoon along with a drop in humidity.
High: 78°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph
This Evening: Near perfect with a light wind.
Temperatures drop to around 70°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable
Low: 58°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Super Sunday! Partly to mostly sunny with low humidity
High: 82°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph
Monday: Abundant sunshine and warmer, but still reasonable humidity.
Low: 62° High: 90°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
