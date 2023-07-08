Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Afternoon sunshine, comfortable

It will be a near perfect evening of weather.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-07-08 08:16:31-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The sun will return this afternoon with highs 75°-80°
  • Near perfect weather this evening for the Taylor Swift concert
  • Sunday through Tuesday look mostly dry with a warming trend to highs around 90°
  • Thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday into next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Gray skies are going to clear up this afternoon along with a drop in humidity.

High: 78°

Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

This Evening: Near perfect with a light wind.
Temperatures drop to around 70°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable
Low: 58°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Super Sunday! Partly to mostly sunny with low humidity

High: 82°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Monday: Abundant sunshine and warmer, but still reasonable humidity.
Low: 62° High: 90°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

