KSHB 41 Weather | Afternoon sunshine, comfortable

The sun will return this afternoon with highs 75°-80°

Near perfect weather this evening for the Taylor Swift concert

Sunday through Tuesday look mostly dry with a warming trend to highs around 90°

Thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday into next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Gray skies are going to clear up this afternoon along with a drop in humidity.

High: 78°

Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

This Evening: Near perfect with a light wind.

Temperatures drop to around 70°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable

Low: 58°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Super Sunday! Partly to mostly sunny with low humidity

High: 82°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Monday: Abundant sunshine and warmer, but still reasonable humidity.

Low: 62° High: 90°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

