KSHB 41 Weather | Afternoon sunshine will warm us up

Highs today will be in the low to mid 50s.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning fog and low clouds give way to afternoon sunshine
  • Main rain tonight will occur across southern and eastern Missouri, a few showers are possible in our area
  • Becoming colder later next week for the Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Morning fog and clouds, lifting by noon. Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average.

High: 54°

Wind: Increasing to S-SE 10-20 mph

This Evening: Cool, becoming mostly cloudy
Temperatures in the mid 40s

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, mainly east of I-35.
Low: 38°

Wind: S 5-15 to W 5-15 mph

Monday: Morning fog possible. Otherwise, mostly sunny warm, and breezy.

High: 52°

Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph

