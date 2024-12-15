KSHB 41 Weather | Afternoon sunshine will warm us up

WEATHER HEADLINES



Morning fog and low clouds give way to afternoon sunshine

Main rain tonight will occur across southern and eastern Missouri, a few showers are possible in our area

Becoming colder later next week for the Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Morning fog and clouds, lifting by noon. Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average.

High: 54°

Wind: Increasing to S-SE 10-20 mph

This Evening: Cool, becoming mostly cloudy

Temperatures in the mid 40s

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, mainly east of I-35.

Low: 38°

Wind: S 5-15 to W 5-15 mph

Monday: Morning fog possible. Otherwise, mostly sunny warm, and breezy.

High: 52°

Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

