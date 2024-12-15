KSHB 41 Weather | Afternoon sunshine will warm us up

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Morning fog and low clouds give way to afternoon sunshine
- Main rain tonight will occur across southern and eastern Missouri, a few showers are possible in our area
- Becoming colder later next week for the Chiefs game
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Morning fog and clouds, lifting by noon. Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average.
High: 54°
Wind: Increasing to S-SE 10-20 mph
This Evening: Cool, becoming mostly cloudy
Temperatures in the mid 40s
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, mainly east of I-35.
Low: 38°
Wind: S 5-15 to W 5-15 mph
Monday: Morning fog possible. Otherwise, mostly sunny warm, and breezy.
High: 52°
Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph
