KSHB 41 Weather | An afternoon round of storms on the way

WEATHER HEADLINES



Wednesday am storms in northern MO. Then afternoon storms possible

Higher severe weather risk Friday afternoon

Much calmer but cooler this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Morning storms across northern MO. Then thunderstorms are possible again in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could turn severe. Wednesday night will trend clear, calm and cooler.

High: 81°

Wind: S-SW 15-25 gusting to 40 mph

Wednesday night: Showers and storms early, then clearing late. Turning cooler.

Low: 55°

Wind: WSW 10-20 gusting to 30 mph

Thursday: A nice break in the rain and storms. Ample sunshine with enjoyable conditions.

Low: 55°

High: 83°

Wind: SSW 10-15 mph

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