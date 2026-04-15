KSHB 41 Weather | An afternoon round of storms on the way

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Wednesday am storms in northern MO. Then afternoon storms possible
- Higher severe weather risk Friday afternoon
- Much calmer but cooler this weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Morning storms across northern MO. Then thunderstorms are possible again in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could turn severe. Wednesday night will trend clear, calm and cooler.
High: 81°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 gusting to 40 mph
Wednesday night: Showers and storms early, then clearing late. Turning cooler.
Low: 55°
Wind: WSW 10-20 gusting to 30 mph
Thursday: A nice break in the rain and storms. Ample sunshine with enjoyable conditions.
Low: 55°
High: 83°
Wind: SSW 10-15 mph
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