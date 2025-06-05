KSHB 41 Weather | An Increasing Chance of Showers & T-Storms Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES



There will be a lot of clouds with a mixture of sunshine today

The chance of a shower or a thunderstorm is 30% later this afternoon

The chance of rain and thunderstorms increases to 60% on Friday. We don't see any big risks for severe weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Periods of clouds mixed with some sunshine. There is a 30% chance of showers or a possible thunderstorm by the end of the day.

High: 75º

Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms by later tonight.

Low: 63º

Wind: East 0-10 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms

High: 77º

Wind: E 5-10 mph

