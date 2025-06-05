KSHB 41 Weather | An Increasing Chance of Showers & T-Storms Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- There will be a lot of clouds with a mixture of sunshine today
- The chance of a shower or a thunderstorm is 30% later this afternoon
- The chance of rain and thunderstorms increases to 60% on Friday. We don't see any big risks for severe weather
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Periods of clouds mixed with some sunshine. There is a 30% chance of showers or a possible thunderstorm by the end of the day.
High: 75º
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms by later tonight.
Low: 63º
Wind: East 0-10 mph
Friday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms
High: 77º
Wind: E 5-10 mph
