KSHB 41 Weather | An Increasing Chance of Showers & T-Storms Friday

Clouds mixed with sunshine today
An Increasing Chance of Showers & T-Storms Friday
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • There will be a lot of clouds with a mixture of sunshine today
  • The chance of a shower or a thunderstorm is 30% later this afternoon
  • The chance of rain and thunderstorms increases to 60% on Friday. We don't see any big risks for severe weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Periods of clouds mixed with some sunshine. There is a 30% chance of showers or a possible thunderstorm by the end of the day.

High: 75º
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms by later tonight.
Low: 63º
Wind: East 0-10 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms
High: 77º
Wind: E 5-10 mph

