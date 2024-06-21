Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | An isolated storm possible this afternoon followed by a better chance Saturday evening

Heating up even more into the weekend
and last updated 2024-06-21 05:38:31-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • An isolated storm is possible this afternoon, after 1pm
  • Heat index values rise into the mid-90s today and climbing to 100-105° this weekend
  • Storms possible Saturday evening & night along a line; Storms could turn strong to severe

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, hot and humid. Isolated storms could be possible during the afternoon.
High: 90°, Heat index: 96°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm, muggy & breezy.
Low: 75°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid conditions continue with thunderstorms possible beginning in the early evening hours. Most likely between 5-10pm. Some storms may produce strong winds and small hail.
High: 93° Heat index: 100°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

